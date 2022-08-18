Fetching multiple queries at once with the Sanity client

const allQueries = { firstProp: firstQuery, secondProp: secondQuery, thirdProp: thirdQuery } const results = await sanityClient.fetch(allQueries } return { props : results }

Yeah, it would return a single object, with the result of each query in the named field. You could define the object like thisAnd that would be equivalent to your example-code.The object you define your queries with is basically a javascript-object. You can name the fields anything you want, and Sanity will take the query in each field, and return a javascript object with the results of the query behind your chosen name in the object.