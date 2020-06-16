Skip to content
Field Validation in Schemas - Setting Validation: False On A Document Or A String Field

Last updated: Jun 16, 2020

Hi,In relation to field validation in schemas the documentation says "Sometimes you can set 

validation: false
 on a document or a field to disable it.".I tried that on a document and on a string field without luck.
The expected behaviour is that the field becomes disabled, i.e. that data in the field is not editable, right? The documentation also says "sometimes", so maybe it just does not apply to document or a string field?

Jun 16, 2020, 2:16 PM

Hi Louise, I can see how that phrasing is confusing. Will make a note to adapt it. To disable a field and ensure the data is not editable, you can set 

readOnly: true
instead 🙂

Jun 16, 2020, 2:36 PM

Ahh, so validation: false just disables the validation then? (actually it seems obvious now that I read it again 😄) But isn't validation also disabled by just not defining the validation parameter?

Jun 16, 2020, 2:39 PM

Thanks for the readOnly tip

Jun 16, 2020, 2:40 PM

Indeed, it usually is, but some fields may have default validation (e.g. 

slug
) that you can disable this way, hence it only being ‘sometimes’. At least that’s my theory. Could use clearer wording though 🙂

Jun 16, 2020, 3:14 PM

Ok, that makes sense, thanks for helping!

Jun 16, 2020, 3:15 PM

