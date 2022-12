Hello, I am trying to work with GROQ to get some information. For each of my "blog post" document types, there are 3 "tag" document types referenced. I would like to filter my "blog post" query based on its referenced "tag" names. (edited)

If anyone has any ideas on how I might make this work, I'm all ears. Here is my current implementation:





*[_type == "post"] // && tags[]->tag == "Tutorial" (this doesn't work) { 'slug': slug.current, title, 'date': _createdAt, subtitle, 'tags': tags[]->{tag, 'color': tagColor.hex, description, 'slug': slug.current}, } | order(_createdAt desc)

I posted in groq but still haven't gotten any feedback