Hello, I am trying to work with GROQ to get some information.For each of my "blog post" document types, there are 3 "tag" document types referenced. I would like to filter my "blog post" query based on its referenced "tag" names. (edited)
If anyone has any ideas on how I might make this work, I'm all ears. Here is my current implementation:
*[_type == "post"] // && tags[]->tag == "Tutorial" (this doesn't work) { 'slug': slug.current, title, 'date': _createdAt, subtitle, 'tags': tags[]->{tag, 'color': tagColor.hex, description, 'slug': slug.current}, } | order(_createdAt desc)
For checking against arrays, it's best to use the
inoperator.
Something like this might be what you're looking for (I typically would key off of the _id instead of the tag string, but the tag string is nicely readable)
*[_type == "post" && "Tutorial" in tags[]->tag]
That will see if the string "Tutorial" is in the array that's generated by tags[]->tag (which will be an array of all the tag strings).
If you use the id instead (which will protect agains the tag string changing), you'd modify the filter to look more like this
*[_type == "post" && "some-long-id-string" in tags[]._ref]
_refmatches the Tag document ID
["Tutorial", "Azure"] in tags[]->tag
Unfortunately, there's no array intersections, so the syntax would be:
("Tutorial" in tags[]->tag || "Azure" in tags[]->tag) // OR ("Tutorial" in tags[]->tag && "Azure" in tags[]->tag) // AND
Thank you!!
