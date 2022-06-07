Filtering duplicate references in multiple documents in Sanity.io

filter: ({ parent }) => { const existingEntries = parent.map(existingEntry => existingEntry._ref).filter(Boolean) return { filter: '!(_id in $existingEntries)', params: { existingEntries } } }

filter: ({ document }) => ({ filter: '$id in castMembers[].person._ref', params: { id: document.actor._ref, }, }),

Hi everyone,Could anyone please help with this problem: so we are trying to filter out any duplicate references on ALL posts/documents (of the same type).I have seen this example below but this is for an individual document and works perfectly.I am also aware of this approach but still can’t get my head around GROQ logic to filter multiple references against multiple documents (of the same type).As you can see by theimage it’s an array of references.Thanks in advance, any advice would be appreciated.