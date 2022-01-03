Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Focal point not respected in NextJS + `@sanity/image-url` setup

13 replies
Last updated: Jan 3, 2022
Hi, I am struggling with an image’s focal point. I am using NextJS + 
@sanity/image-url
with the following code:
/* JSX */
// CSS Classes are from <https://tailwindcss.com/docs>
&lt;section className={`w-full h-full absolute flex`}&gt;
 &lt;div id="image" className="w-full flex-1 relative"&gt;
  &lt;img
   alt={args.data.metadata.alt}
   src={urlFor(args.data.cover).url()}
   className="w-full h-full"
  /&gt;
 &lt;/div&gt;
&lt;section/&gt;

/* JS */
function urlFor(image) {
  const builder = imageUrlBuilder(sanity);
  return builder.image(image);
}
But the focal point is not respected, even though other options (like crop) are. Is there something I am doing wrong?

I am not using the 
next/image
component because it leads to the same result; I thought a normal 
&lt;img /&gt;
tag would be more appropriate for the sake of this message.
Jan 2, 2022, 8:28 PM
Hi! Do you mean using the focal point that is set in the studio (hotspot), or passing in as an option with the image builder (i.e. 
urlFor(...).focalpoint(0.1, 0.1)
)?
Jan 3, 2022, 3:52 PM
The focal point that is set in the studio, yes 😄
Jan 3, 2022, 3:53 PM
It seems to ignore the focal point set as an option too
Jan 3, 2022, 3:55 PM
From what I understand the focal point would only apply if you let sanity crops the image on its own by setting a height or a width on the url, i.e 
urlFor(...).width(200)
... but I think it's complicated if an image also have a crop defined at the same time 🤔
Jan 3, 2022, 4:02 PM
In my case, no crop has been applied explicitly on the editor; sanity's query does however send crop data, so I think it's just activated by default.
I did consider the width too, as I suspected the dynamic sizing of the image was to blame, but it doesn't seem to make any difference (just tested again to be sure).
Jan 3, 2022, 4:08 PM
Changing the side of the image only seems to affect the display quality, the focal point is always the same.
Jan 3, 2022, 4:10 PM
I just wrote a helper function to use with the 
objectPosition
property.

export default function getPositionFromHotspot(hotspot) {
  if (!hotspot || !hotspot.x || !hotspot.y) return "center";

  return `${hotspot.x * 100}% ${hotspot.y * 100}%`;
}
and in the Next Image component:

&lt;Image
  src={urlForImage(image).url()}
  alt={ ... }
  sizes={ ... }
  layout="fill"
  objectFit="cover"
  objectPosition={getPositionFromHotspot(image?.hotspot)}
/&gt;
Jan 3, 2022, 4:45 PM
I worked! Thank you
Jan 3, 2022, 4:55 PM
My saviors.I don't understand why this is happening in the first place, though. Should it be considered unexpected behavior?
Jan 3, 2022, 4:55 PM
I shouldn't need to set the 
objectPosition
property myself
Jan 3, 2022, 4:56 PM
I did it that way so I wouldn't have to set a specific width. I wanted the image to fill its container.
Jan 3, 2022, 5:02 PM
Yup, but in my case it doesn't work even if i set a predefined height and width.
It should according to
this link.

In order for hotspot/crop processing to be applied, the image record must be supplied, as well as both width and height.
Jan 3, 2022, 5:08 PM
I think I'll investigate more and eventually open an issue if I can replicate the problem.
Thank you guys again for your time
Jan 3, 2022, 5:10 PM

