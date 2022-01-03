Focal point not respected in NextJS + `@sanity/image-url` setup

@sanity/image-url

/* JSX */ // CSS Classes are from <https://tailwindcss.com/docs> <section className={`w-full h-full absolute flex`}> <div id="image" className="w-full flex-1 relative"> <img alt={args.data.metadata.alt} src={urlFor(args.data.cover).url()} className="w-full h-full" /> </div> <section/> /* JS */ function urlFor(image) { const builder = imageUrlBuilder(sanity); return builder.image(image); }

next/image

<img />

Hi, I am struggling with an image’s focal point. I am using NextJS +with the following code:But the focal point is not respected, even though other options (like crop) are. Is there something I am doing wrong?I am not using thecomponent because it leads to the same result; I thought a normaltag would be more appropriate for the sake of this message.