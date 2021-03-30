const query = `*[_type == "solutions-singleton"] { ..., "platformsImage": fields.platforms.platformsImage.asset->{ url, metadata { dimensions } }, }`

@sanity/image-url

Hi guys, i was wondering if there is a way to get the original image ratio without adding it to the GROQ query. I’d like to know the ratio of the image without restricting the content managers too much by fixing them in the schema. We’ve used the GROQ way before, like this:but this doesn’t seem very scalable. Is there a way to get the ratio of the image by using, for example, thehelper?