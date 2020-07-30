Hi, I’m trying to move a Sanity project to use GraphQL, and I encountered an issue when I tried to deploy the GraphQL-schema. It appears there’s a generated GraphQL union type that ends up having the same name as another type.

I’ve reconstructred the issue in a minimal schema.js, where I have a person document that can have an array of cats. The cats can be created as part of the person document, or as a reference.







import createSchema from "part:@sanity/base/schema-creator"; import schemaTypes from "all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type"; const cat = { title: 'Cat', name: 'cat', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Name', name: 'name', type: 'string' } ] }; const person = { title: 'Person', name: 'person', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Name', name: 'name', type: 'string' }, { title: 'Cats', name: 'cats', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', title: 'Cat Reference', to: [{ type: 'cat' }] }, { type: 'cat' } ], } ] }; export default createSchema({ name: "default", types: schemaTypes.concat([ cat, person ]) });

sanity graphql deploy

This code breaks when you runwith the error message: “Error: Found duplicate type names: Cat”.I have found a workaround for this issue that works, but it’s not ideal and I’m looking for a better solution.