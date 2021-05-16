GROQ Query - Is it Possible to Filter Variants?

*[_type == "product" && _id in $ids] { price, "variant": variants[]->|[variantId in $variantIds][0]{ packageSize, flavour, variantId, }, "image": images|[defaultImage == true][0]{ altText, "url": asset->url } }

[variantId in $variantIds]

Hi, I am hoping that someone can help me with understanding this. I have a groq query that works in v1 of the API, but nothing subsequent (e.g. 2021-03-25). I have a document type "product" that has an array of references. I am trying to filter that array so that the referenced variants are in a parameter, like below:This is giving an error now at thethat an object or function is expected. I have tried various other ways of structuring this and the best I can get is returning an array of objects where only one has content... any help appreciated