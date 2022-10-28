{ 'countries': *[_type == 'country' && (count(*[_type=='network' && references(^._id)]) > 0)], 'authorities': *[_type == 'network' && subtype == 'authority']|order(title, asc), 'partners': *[_type == 'network' && subtype == 'partner']|order(title, asc) }

const query = groq`{ 'countries': *[_type == 'country' && (count(*[_type=='network' && references(^._id)]) > 0)], 'authorities': *[_type == 'network' && subtype == 'authority']|order(title, asc), 'partners': *[_type == 'network' && subtype == 'partner']|order(title, asc) }` const { data, refresh } = useSanityQuery(query, { lang: locale.value })

*[_type == 'country' && (count(*[_type=='network' && references(^._id)]) > 0)]

{ 'countries': *[_type == 'country'], 'authorities': *[_type == 'network' && type == 'authority']|order(title, asc), 'partners': *[_type == 'network' && type == 'partner']|order(title, asc) }

Hi, I’m having problems with my GROQ query result:*Problem*:the “countries” part of my query is ignored on the front and doesn’t return any documents. All “authorities” and “partners” documents are returned correctly. I don’t get an error message on fetching the query on my frontend (like “bad request” or any api/permission related errors).In Vision it works as expected and all documents that are referenced by a ‘network’ document are returned.*Query*:(Nuxt 3, Nuxt Sanity):• The proper documents are returned if I delete the string key and enclosing brackets. Full Query:• The proper documents are returned if I delete the “count” part:While I’m typing this I got the feeling that this might be an error in the Nuxt Sanity Module I’m using.