*[ _type == 'celeb' && count(*[ _type == 'fact' && '9171bdb4-1a9b-4cb0-a967-211790a44073' in tags[].tag->_id && celeb._ref == ^._id ]) > 0 ]

celebs

fact

facts

tag

'9171bdb4-1a9b-4cb0-a967-211790a44073' in tags[].tag->_id

count

is there a known bug with regard to a query like this?I'm trying to getthat have a, where one of thehas aof a certain ID.My "bug" is in this line. If I replace that line with a simple condition that doesn't have further de-referencing, it works as expected. The query insidealso works as expected when it is a stand-alone query. It just doesn't work (i.e. returns an empty array) when it is used a subquery.I'm wondering if I'm experiencing the same issue described