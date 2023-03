user L

🤡

Thanks. I know I'm doing something a little weird. Storytime: I had an old homemade api endpoint that a vendor was using to pull data into a mobile app. We are cutting over to a new software system and website, and I'm trying to coordinate it all. The mobile app vendor didn't have time to make the change to using our sanity api with new data structure, so I'm using groq to reshape the data to look like the old (poorly designed by me) api