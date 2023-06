Handling timezones in Sanity.io richDate fields

🙂

I would probably convert all dateTimes to the same timezone on saving in order to have some common ground for comparison. Then I’d allow the users browsers to convert the dates back into their timezone. Potentially with information about which timezone it uses, so users dont assume the time is given for another timezone. Dealing with time and timezones is a horrendous minefield of gotchas, so I would heavily recommend finding a battle-tested package and using it for all it is worth rather than attempting to handle everything yourself.