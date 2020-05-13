Help needed with CLI dataset export error and duplicating datasets

✔ Exporting documents... (204/204) ⠧ Downloading assets... (29/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠹ Downloading assets... (36/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠹ Downloading assets... (48/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠇ Downloading assets... (72/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠙ Downloading assets... (94/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠼ Downloading assets... (111/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠧ Downloading assets... (116/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠼ Downloading assets... (208/590)(node:12634) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ✔ Downloading assets... (590/590) Adding assets to archive...events.js:174 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event ^ Error: Read timeout: No data received on socket for 180000 ms at TLSSocket.response.connection.setTimeout (/home/deniz/dev/enteria/sanity/node_modules/@sanity/export/lib/requestStream.js:76:32) at Object.onceWrapper (events.js:277:13) at TLSSocket.emit (events.js:194:15) at TLSSocket.Socket._onTimeout (net.js:440:8) at ontimeout (timers.js:436:11) at tryOnTimeout (timers.js:300:5) at listOnTimeout (timers.js:263:5) at Timer.processTimers (timers.js:223:10) Emitted 'error' event at: at emitErrorNT (internal/streams/destroy.js:82:8) at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:63:19)

Hi guys, just checked out the updated plugins page after being away for several months - looking really exciting! Wish you all the best with sanity I really dig what you guys are doing.I need help with the cli dataset export error I'm having below. The export command errors out after completing and due to the error the archive is unextractable.I also want to ask how one would go about duplicating a dataset. When I export the production dataset, I'm getting an assets folder, an assets json and the ndjson. I can import the ndjson with the cli import command, but I couldn't find info on how one would go about importing assets.Many thanks!