Hey all! I would like to create a custom string input component that updates another string field whenever it is changed. I have given it a go and feel like I am missing something really simple! Any help would be really appreciated!
Very similar to the one in the documentation here .
import {useCallback} from 'react' import {Stack, Text, TextInput} from '@sanity/ui' import {set, unset} from 'sanity' export const SlugPrefix = (props) => { const {elementProps, onChange, value = ''} = props const handleChange = useCallback((event) => { const nextValue = event.currentTarget.value // set another field in the document every time this value changes onChange(nextValue ? set(nextValue) : unset()) }, [onChange]) return ( <TextInput {...elementProps} onChange={handleChange} value={value} /> ) }
Thanks for the quick response. It is very similar to the one in the documentation here .
See the comment in the handleChange function. Tried a few things but I must have missed something!
import {useCallback} from 'react' import {Stack, Text, TextInput} from '@sanity/ui' import {set, unset} from 'sanity' export const SlugPrefix = (props) => { const {elementProps, onChange, value = ''} = props const handleChange = useCallback((event) => { const nextValue = event.currentTarget.value // SET ANOTHER FIELDS VALUE IN THE DOCUMENT BASED ON THIS VALUE onChange(nextValue ? set(nextValue) : unset()) }, [onChange]) return ( <TextInput {...elementProps} onChange={handleChange} value={value} /> ) }
Ah ok I gotchu:
import {useCallback} from 'react' import {set, unset, useClient, useFormValue} from 'sanity' export const SlugPrefix = (props) => { const {renderDefault, elementProps, onChange, value = ''} = props const client = useClient({apiVersion: '2024-03-13'}) const id = useFormValue(['_id']) const handleChange = useCallback( (event) => { const nextValue = event.currentTarget.value //change <otherField> to the field you'd like to patch client.patch(id).set({otherField: nextValue}).commit() onChange(nextValue ? set(nextValue) : unset()) }, [onChange], ) return renderDefault({...props, elementProps: {...elementProps, onChange: handleChange}}) }
Thanks so much! I tried this approach and it worked locally but I had some issues when I deployed it! I'll give it another go 👍
