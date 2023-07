hii everyone, I need some help fetching drafts from documents referenced within other documents using groq querys, the client is using a raw perspective btw, any help is greatlt appreciated!!



this is my current query



export const regionQuery = (region: string, pre: string) => {

return `*[slug.current == "${region}" && (${pre}(_id in path("drafts.**")))] {

"title": title,

'Points': mapPoints[] -> {

_id,

title,

location,

geoUrl,

geoData,

body,

mainImage,

}

}`;

};



im attaching an example pic of the referenced documents!