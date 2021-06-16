useEffect()

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'; import FormField from 'part:@sanity/components/formfields/default' import {PatchEvent, set} from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event' import {TextInput} from '@sanity/ui' export const UserPokemon = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, onChange, value } = props; const { title, description } = type; const [pokeName, setPokeName] = useState(); const [pokeId, setPokeId] = useState(); async function getPokeData(pokemonName) { if(pokemonName === undefined) return; const pokeApi = `<https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/${pokemonName}>`; const res = await fetch(pokeApi); const data = await res.json(); setPokeId(data.id); setPokeName(pokeName); } function renderPokemon() { if(pokeName === undefined || pokeName === '') return; return <img src={`<https://raw.githubusercontent.com/PokeAPI/sprites/master/sprites/pokemon/${pokeId}.png>`} alt="Pokemon" /> } useEffect(() => { getPokeData(pokeName) renderPokemon() }, [pokeName]); return ( <> <FormField label={title} description={description}> <TextInput type="string" ref={ref} value={value} onChange={event => {onChange(PatchEvent.from(set(event.target.value)))}} onBlur={event => setPokeName(event.target.value)} /> </FormField> <div> {renderPokemon()} </div> </> ); }) export default UserPokemon;

{ name: 'someName', type: 'string', inputComponent: UserPokemon, }

Hi User. In order to have your function affect the DOM, one solution would be to usein React. If we don’t, we could run the fetch all day and the DOM would just say “Yeah, so?”The biggest problem that comes to my mind is how can we control when the fetch is called? We probably don’t want to usesince we’d be trying to fetch, andbeforefetching. We could add a button to let the user control when to fetch. We could debounce, waiting a certain amount of time until the user stops typing. Probably my favourite would be building in a dropdown that makes suggestions based on what’s typed so far. For simplicity, I used onBlur so when the user clicks or tabs off the input, the fetch is run. Probably not the most intuitive for the user, but anyway…First, we would import everything needed for the custom input component:Then we would set up the component and establish state:We could write a function that does our fetch and sets the results in state:Next we would want to create a function to render out the image:We useto re-render any time pokeName changes:Finally, we render to the studio page and export the component:To implement this, I would put the code into a file somewhere in your studio (here it is in its entirety):Then in your schema file, you would import this component from the file and then implement it in your schema using something like:I might set a height or min-height on the pokemon div so that your fields don’t jump around when re-rendering. There’s also some error handling that could be improved. Hopefully this can get you started and please feel free to follow up with questions.