How Do I Publish Content via the HTTP-API?

7 replies
Last updated: Nov 30, 2021

I have custom project with HTTP-api, that i am 

writing
to Sanity Content Lake. My question how do i "publish" the content via HTTP-api?

Nov 29, 2021, 8:39 PM

What does your current script for writing to your Content Lake look like?

Nov 29, 2021, 9:42 PM

A simple post 

request


        body: JSON.stringify({
          mutations: [
            {
              create: {
                _type: 'programs',
                title: title,
                description: description,
              },
            },
          ],
        })
If that what you mean with Script?

Nov 29, 2021, 9:47 PM

Yep! It looks like you're missing an 

_id
field. You can use a package like 
uuid
to generate a random id here. As long as you don't prefix the id with 
drafts.
it'll show up as a published document in your dataset.

Nov 29, 2021, 9:59 PM

what is 

drafts
?

Nov 29, 2021, 10:03 PM

Any 

_id
that is prefixed with 
drafts.
in your Studio will be a draft, not a published document. More on that here .

Nov 29, 2021, 10:07 PM

I see, thank you!

Nov 30, 2021, 1:07 PM

