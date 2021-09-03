Not sure I’m understanding correctly, and I see you’ve found a solution, but wanted to point you to layout components in Gatsby which is basically how to create a Layout component to wrap all your templates and pages in so you can add things like the nav bar, footer, etc. to it and have it on every page/view, plus the benefit of not unmounting/mounting those comps on page load.

Then in the nav bar comp you’d use a graphql static query to pull in the navigation data from a schema that could, for example, be an array of references to all your “page” type, so you can return the current slugs and titles as nav items and have the ability to automatically route directly to pages you’ve made from the studio. I actually just wrote a navigation schema that allows the user to add/remove/edit both singleton and dropdown nav items, but it technically belongs to the agency I work for at this point so can’t post it here for you. Just wanted to explain how I usually approach navigation/routing schemas with Gatsby and Sanity!

