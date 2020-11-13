You can override Document.js (https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/blob/next/packages/@sanity/base/src/components/Document.js#L54 ).





{ "implements": "part:@sanity/base/document", "path": "components/Document.js" }

parcel build src/Document.js --out-dir lib/

sanity init plugin -> Studio logo

You need to compile the jsx yourself if you override this thing. I've used parcel to do this, but you can use webpack or rollup as well.If you do this you get cut off from any future updates to Document.js though, so you should be careful. You could avoid this by using something that's present on all pages, and overwrite that, instead of the complete document. I've found that overriding the logo () is the easiest way to load something on every page - so you might be better off using something like that. But that may be the hacker in me speaking.