"sections": [ ...sections[@._type == 'productList']{ ... }, ...sections[@._type == 'hero']{ ... } ]

Hi. I am having trouble expanding nested references. I have a sections array that can take different types of objects, the objects can have nested fields that are references.I am trying to write a GROQ query where each section type will have different fields. However, this changes the order of the sections.Ideally I want to map over each section in the array, and apply a different schema based on the type.Does anyone know how to achieve this?