I’ve updated the component to patch the resulting reading time into the schema (as well as showing a preview in the studio).

{ title: "Content", name: "content", type: "array", of: [{ type: "block" }], }, { name: "reading", title: "Reading Time", type: "string", inputComponent: RenderReadingTime, options: { fieldName: "reading", target: "content" } },

import React, { useState, useMemo, useEffect } from "react"; import { Card, Stack, Inline, Badge } from "@sanity/ui"; import { FormField } from "@sanity/base/components"; import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder"; import { useReadingTime } from "react-hook-reading-time"; import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client"; const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: "2022-02-15" }); export const RenderReadingTime = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, document } = props; const [time, setTime] = useState(null); const valid = useMemo(() => { const validate = (type.options?.target !== undefined && document[type.options?.target] !== undefined && document[type.options?.fieldName] !== undefined && Array.isArray(document[type.options?.target])) || Object.prototype.toString.call(document[type.options?.target]) === "[object String]"; const targetType = validate ? Array.isArray(document[type.options?.target]) ? "block" : "string" : false; return targetType; }, []); useEffect(() => { client .patch(document._id) .set({ reading: time?.words && valid !== false ? time.text : "" }) .commit() .catch((err) => console.error("The update to 'reading' failed: ", err.message)); }, [time]); return ( <FormField description={type.description} title={type.title}> <Card padding={[3, 3, 3, 3]} shadow={1} radius={2} ref={ref}> <Stack space={[3, 3, 3]}> {valid !== false ? ( <RenderReadingTimePatch document={document} type={type} valid={valid} time={time} setTime={setTime} /> ) : ( <Inline space={2}> <Badge tone={"critical"}>Invalid or missing target/fieldName</Badge> </Inline> )} </Stack> </Card> </FormField> ); }); const RenderReadingTimePatch = ({ document, type, valid, time, setTime }) => { const debouncedInput = useDebounce(document[type.options.target], 1000); useEffect(() => { if (valid === "block") { const filteredBlock = document[type.options.target] .filter((x) => x._type === "block") .map((children) => children.children.map((texts) => texts.text)); setTime(useReadingTime(filteredBlock.join(" "))); } else { setTime(useReadingTime(useReadingTime(document[type.options.target]))); } }, [debouncedInput]); return ( <div> {time && ( <Inline space={2}> <Badge tone={"primary"}>{time.text}</Badge> <Badge>{`${time.words} words`}</Badge> </Inline> )} </div> ); }; const useDebounce = (value, delay) => { const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState(value); useEffect(() => { const handler = setTimeout(() => { setDebouncedValue(value); }, delay); return () => { clearTimeout(handler); }; }, [value, delay]); return debouncedValue; }; export default withDocument(RenderReadingTime);

rather than as I believe PatchEvent requires an onChange event to trigger, and as the component doesn't have a direct user input, this isn't possible (correct me if I'm wrong). The reading time component supports both and types, and requires the options of (which field that will be patched, which is probably is the same field) & `target`: