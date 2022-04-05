How to Calculate the Reading Time of Body Content with React
Hi all! Trying to implement the "react-hook-reading-time" to calculate the reading time of the body content. But the problem is it's trying to calculate the body text. But the PortableText body is one array of multiple objects. Is it possible to add this? Can I like filter out the text only from the body array?
I have simply add a field with title " reading time " and put reading time myself 😄 if it's help 🙂You have also a reading time calculator here
https://niram.org/read/
{ name: "read", title: "read", type: "number", description: "put number in minutes for reading time👇", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), },
Hey
Schema:
import RenderReadingTime from "./RenderReadingTime"; export default { name: "page", title: "Pages", type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Content", name: "content", type: "array", of: [{ type: "block" }], }, { name: "reading", title: "Reading Time", type: "string", inputComponent: RenderReadingTime, }, ], };
import React from "react"; import { Card, Stack, Inline, Badge } from "@sanity/ui"; import { FormField } from "@sanity/base/components"; import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder"; import { useReadingTime } from "react-hook-reading-time"; export const RenderReadingTime = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, document } = props; const filteredBlock = document.content .filter((x) => x._type === "block") .map((children) => children.children.map((texts) => texts.text)); const readingTime = useReadingTime(filteredBlock.join(" ")); return ( <FormField description={type.description} title={type.title}> <Card padding={[3, 3, 3, 3]} shadow={1} radius={2} ref={ref}> <Stack space={[3, 3, 3]}> <Inline space={2}> <Badge tone={"primary"}>{readingTime.text}</Badge> <Badge>{`${readingTime.words} words`}</Badge> </Inline> </Stack> </Card> </FormField> ); }); export default withDocument(RenderReadingTime);
Tried doing it dynamically why over complicate things. Thanks!
You’re welcome!
export const articleQuery = groq`*[_type == "article" && slug.current == $slug][0] { ..., reading, body[] { ..., _type == "imageWithAltText" => { asset -> { ..., url, }, }, _type == "video" => { asset -> { ..., videoPlatform, href, }, }, markDefs[] { ..., _type == "internalLink" => { "path": reference->slug.current } }, }, 'comments': *[ _type == "comment" && article._ref == ^._id && approved == true ], user -> { name, featuredImage, }, "slug": slug.current, }`;
is not
reading->,?
export const articleQuery = groq`*[_type == "article" && slug.current == $slug][0] { ..., reading->, body[] { ..., _type == "imageWithAltText" => { asset -> { ..., url, }, }, _type == "video" => { asset -> { ..., videoPlatform, href, }, }, markDefs[] { ..., _type == "internalLink" => { "path": reference->slug.current } }, }, 'comments': *[ _type == "comment" && article._ref == ^._id && approved == true ], user -> { name, featuredImage, }, "slug": slug.current, }`;
Returns null
PatchEventfrom
"@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent"into the RenderReadingTime component. I will try and update the component a bit later today!
This is what I have now but GROQ returns 1d.
import React from "react"; import { Card, Stack, Inline, Badge, TextInput } from "@sanity/ui"; import { FormField } from "@sanity/base/components"; import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder"; import { useReadingTime } from "react-hook-reading-time"; import { useId } from "@reach/auto-id"; // hook to generate unique IDs import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from "@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent"; export const RenderReadingTime = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, document, value, readOnly, onChange, compareValue, markers, presence, } = props; const filteredBlock = document.body .filter((x) => x._type === "block") .map((children) => children.children.map((texts) => texts.text)); const readingTime = useReadingTime(filteredBlock.join(" ")); // Creates a unique ID for our input const inputId = useId(); // Creates a change handler for patching data const handleChange = React.useCallback( // useCallback will help with performance (event) => { const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value; // get current value // if the value exists, set the data, if not, unset the data onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset())); }, [] ); return ( <FormField description={type.description} title={type.title} compareValue={compareValue} inputId={inputId} __unstable_markers={markers} __unstable_presence={presence} > <Card padding={[3, 3, 3, 3]} shadow={1} radius={2} ref={ref}> <Stack space={[3, 3, 3]}> <Inline space={2}> <Badge tone="primary">{readingTime.text}</Badge> <Badge>{`${readingTime.words} words`}</Badge> <TextInput id={inputId} onChange={handleChange} value={readingTime.minutes || ""} readOnly={readOnly} placeholder={readingTime.minutes} ref={ref} /> </Inline> </Stack> </Card> </FormField> ); }); export default withDocument(RenderReadingTime);
I’ve updated the component to patch the resulting reading time into the schema (as well as showing a preview in the studio).
Although this works, I’m unsure if I’m following the best practice in terms of patching data! I ended up using the
sanityClientrather than
PatchEventas I believe PatchEvent requires an onChange event to trigger, and as the component doesn’t have a direct user input, this isn’t possible (correct me if I’m wrong).
The reading time component supports both
stringand
blocktypes, and requires the options of
fieldName(which field that will be patched, which is probably is the same field) & `target`:
{ title: "Content", name: "content", type: "array", of: [{ type: "block" }], }, { name: "reading", title: "Reading Time", type: "string", inputComponent: RenderReadingTime, options: { fieldName: "reading", target: "content" } },
import React, { useState, useMemo, useEffect } from "react"; import { Card, Stack, Inline, Badge } from "@sanity/ui"; import { FormField } from "@sanity/base/components"; import { withDocument } from "part:@sanity/form-builder"; import { useReadingTime } from "react-hook-reading-time"; import sanityClient from "part:@sanity/base/client"; const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: "2022-02-15" }); export const RenderReadingTime = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => { const { type, document } = props; const [time, setTime] = useState(null); const valid = useMemo(() => { const validate = (type.options?.target !== undefined && document[type.options?.target] !== undefined && document[type.options?.fieldName] !== undefined && Array.isArray(document[type.options?.target])) || Object.prototype.toString.call(document[type.options?.target]) === "[object String]"; const targetType = validate ? Array.isArray(document[type.options?.target]) ? "block" : "string" : false; return targetType; }, []); useEffect(() => { client .patch(document._id) .set({ reading: time?.words && valid !== false ? time.text : "" }) .commit() .catch((err) => console.error("The update to 'reading' failed: ", err.message)); }, [time]); return ( <FormField description={type.description} title={type.title}> <Card padding={[3, 3, 3, 3]} shadow={1} radius={2} ref={ref}> <Stack space={[3, 3, 3]}> {valid !== false ? ( <RenderReadingTimePatch document={document} type={type} valid={valid} time={time} setTime={setTime} /> ) : ( <Inline space={2}> <Badge tone={"critical"}>Invalid or missing target/fieldName</Badge> </Inline> )} </Stack> </Card> </FormField> ); }); const RenderReadingTimePatch = ({ document, type, valid, time, setTime }) => { const debouncedInput = useDebounce(document[type.options.target], 1000); useEffect(() => { if (valid === "block") { const filteredBlock = document[type.options.target] .filter((x) => x._type === "block") .map((children) => children.children.map((texts) => texts.text)); setTime(useReadingTime(filteredBlock.join(" "))); } else { setTime(useReadingTime(useReadingTime(document[type.options.target]))); } }, [debouncedInput]); return ( <div> {time && ( <Inline space={2}> <Badge tone={"primary"}>{time.text}</Badge> <Badge>{`${time.words} words`}</Badge> </Inline> )} </div> ); }; const useDebounce = (value, delay) => { const [debouncedValue, setDebouncedValue] = useState(value); useEffect(() => { const handler = setTimeout(() => { setDebouncedValue(value); }, delay); return () => { clearTimeout(handler); }; }, [value, delay]); return debouncedValue; }; export default withDocument(RenderReadingTime);
You can change the section below from
time.textto
time.minutes.toString()
useEffect(() => { client .patch(document._id) .set({ reading: time?.words && valid !== false ? time.text : "" }) //CHANGE HERE .commit() .catch((err) => console.error("The update to 'reading' failed: ", err.message)); }, [time]);
So
.set({ reading: time?.words && valid !== false ? time.text : "" })becomes
.set({ reading: time?.words && valid !== false ? time.minutes.toString() : "" })
Applied time.minutes but missed the toString() function. Thank you Simon!
