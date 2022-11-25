How to Connect Algolia with Sanity and a Next.js Website
Hello, guys im trying to connect
algoliawith sanity and the next.js website. Is there any docs and demo of it please let me know if anyone integrated this. Please help me I'm very new. I want to connect this in my e-commerce website. Im trying to connect this but is there any way to send data directly to
algoliafrom
Sanity. Please help
Not sure if there is anything else out there that is ‘better’ but a quick google suggested this, https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-algolia
Here's a blog post by
https://hdoro.dev/integrating-sanity-io-algolia
I did this
Algolia crawls the site, and then the config is in Sanity
I really did not like using the Algolia React components.
I ended up coding it myself, used
react-fast-compare,
swr, and wrote an api to ping sanity and algolia.
It was a fun project, but it took a bit
That works great Jon...lightning fast search results
Yeah I was pleased with the final result. Algolia had theirs setup to do a search per key stroke, and that seemed like overkill to me. So I X’ed that.
Thanks,
*This Serverless Function* has timed out.How is fix this issue?
import indexer from 'sanity-algolia'; import { algoliaInstance } from '../../graphql/utils/algolia'; import sanityServerClient, { algoliaSanityQuery } from '../../utils/sanity'; const handler = async (req) => { const passphrase = 'ALGOLIA_SECRET'; if (passphrase !== process.env.ALGOLIA_SECRET) { return { status: 401, }; } const index = algoliaInstance.initIndex(process.env.ALGOLIA_INDEX); const sanityAlgolia = indexer( { product: { index, // The projection is the piece of the GROQ query // where we determine what data to fetch projection: algoliaSanityQuery, }, // 💡 Could have many other document types here! }, // Serializer function for manipulating documents with Javascript // I'm not using it as GROQ is doing all the work (document) => document, // (document) => console.log(document, 'document'), // Visibility function to determine which document should be included (document) => !['unapproved'].includes(document.status), ); // console.log('sanityAlgolia', sanityAlgolia); return sanityAlgolia .webhookSync(sanityServerClient, req.body) .then(() => ({ status: 200, body: 'Success!', })) .catch(() => ({ status: 500, body: 'Something went wrong', })); }; export default handler;
What is
sanityAlgolia?
I just wrote simple API’s in the
/apidir within my nextjs project.
What’s your network tab say?
hey
levelsusing
groqquery format is shown below
'categories.lvl0', 'categories.lvl1', 'categories.lvl2', 'categories.lvl3',
export const algoliaSanityQuery = ` *[ _type == 'product' && !(_id in path('drafts.**')) && defined(slug.current) ] { "categories": categories[]->{ title, "slug": slug.current, _id, }, }`;
