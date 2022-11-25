Skip to content
How to Connect Algolia with Sanity and a Next.js Website

15 replies
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022

Hello, guys im trying to connect 

algolia
with sanity and the next.js website. Is there any docs and demo of it please let me know if anyone integrated this. Please help me I'm very new. I want to connect this in my e-commerce website. Im trying to connect this but is there any way to send data directly to 
algolia
from 
Sanity
. Please help

Sep 14, 2022, 8:17 AM

Not sure if there is anything else out there that is ‘better’ but a quick google suggested this, https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-algolia

Sep 14, 2022, 8:20 AM
Sep 14, 2022, 7:12 PM

I did this

Sep 15, 2022, 4:16 PM
Sep 15, 2022, 4:16 PM

Algolia crawls the site, and then the config is in Sanity

Sep 15, 2022, 4:17 PM

I really did not like using the Algolia React components.

Sep 15, 2022, 4:18 PM

I ended up coding it myself, used 

react-fast-compare
, 
swr
, and wrote an api to ping sanity and algolia.

Sep 15, 2022, 4:19 PM

It was a fun project, but it took a bit

Sep 15, 2022, 4:19 PM

That works great Jon...lightning fast search results

Sep 15, 2022, 6:08 PM

Yeah I was pleased with the final result. Algolia had theirs setup to do a search per key stroke, and that seemed like overkill to me. So I X’ed that.

Sep 15, 2022, 6:11 PM

Thanks,

user J
and
user M
for the correct suggestions. I follow the ins and it's working fine. On the other hand, I'm getting one error could you please help me solve this. The webhook is not working correctly. the code is shown below. The wehook showing 
*This Serverless Function* has timed out.
How is fix this issue?
import indexer from 'sanity-algolia';

import { algoliaInstance } from '../../graphql/utils/algolia';
import sanityServerClient, { algoliaSanityQuery } from '../../utils/sanity';

const handler = async (req) =&gt; {
  const passphrase = 'ALGOLIA_SECRET';
  if (passphrase !== process.env.ALGOLIA_SECRET) {
    return {
      status: 401,
    };
  }
  const index = algoliaInstance.initIndex(process.env.ALGOLIA_INDEX);
  const sanityAlgolia = indexer(
    {
      product: {
        index,
        // The projection is the piece of the GROQ query
        // where we determine what data to fetch
        projection: algoliaSanityQuery,
      },
      // 💡 Could have many other document types here!
    },

    // Serializer function for manipulating documents with Javascript
    // I'm not using it as GROQ is doing all the work
    (document) =&gt; document,
    // (document) =&gt; console.log(document, 'document'),
    // Visibility function to determine which document should be included
    (document) =&gt; !['unapproved'].includes(document.status),
  );
  // console.log('sanityAlgolia', sanityAlgolia);
  return sanityAlgolia
    .webhookSync(sanityServerClient, req.body)
    .then(() =&gt; ({
      status: 200,
      body: 'Success!',
    }))
    .catch(() =&gt; ({
      status: 500,
      body: 'Something went wrong',
    }));
};

export default handler;

Oct 5, 2022, 1:49 PM

What is 

sanityAlgolia
?

Oct 5, 2022, 1:51 PM

I just wrote simple API’s in the 

/api
dir within my nextjs project.

Oct 5, 2022, 1:51 PM

What’s your network tab say?

Oct 5, 2022, 1:53 PM

hey

user B
is there any way to send the in 
levels
using 
groq
query format is shown below
 'categories.lvl0',
    'categories.lvl1',
    'categories.lvl2',
    'categories.lvl3',
and here is my groq query

export const algoliaSanityQuery = `
*[
  _type == 'product'
  &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))
  &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)
] {
  "categories": categories[]-&gt;{
    title,
    "slug": slug.current,
    _id,
  },
 
}`;

Nov 25, 2022, 10:57 AM

