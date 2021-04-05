import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import { useParams } from "react-router-dom"; import sanityClient from "../client.js"; import BlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react"; import { Prism as SyntaxHighlighter } from "react-syntax-highlighter"; import { coldarkDark } from "react-syntax-highlighter/dist/esm/styles/prism"; export default function OnePost() { const [postData, setPostData] = useState(null); const { slug } = useParams(); const serializers = { types: { code: (props) => ( <SyntaxHighlighter language={props.node.language} style={coldarkDark} showLineNumbers lineNumberStyle={{ padding: "0 5px 0 0", fontSize: 14, borderRight: "1.5px solid darkgray", marginRight: "10px", }} > {props.node.code} </SyntaxHighlighter> ), }, }; useEffect(() => { sanityClient .fetch( `*[slug.current == $slug]{ title, slug, mainImage{ asset->{ _id, url } }, body, "name": author->name, "authorImage": author->image }`, { slug } ) .then((data) => setPostData(data[0])) .catch(console.error); }, [slug]); if (!postData) return <div>Loading...</div>; return ( <div className="col-sm-10 col-md-6 mx-auto mt-5"> <div> <h1 className="font-weight-bold">{postData.title}</h1> <div> <h6 className="text-secondary">{postData.name}</h6> </div> </div> <div className="text-muted"> <BlockContent blocks={postData.body} projectId={sanityClient.projectId} dataset={sanityClient.dataset} serializers={serializers} /> </div> </div> ); }

I went through the links. However, I am not sure how do I implement a serializer for highlighting text. In the OnePost.js component (the component for rendering one single blog post) I have already a serializer for code block. So, how do I add another serializer for highlighting text and how would that serializer look? Pls. help.