How to display image filename in Sanity.io with fields and preview

user A

{

name: "assetFiles",

type: "array",

title: "Files",

of: [

{

type: "image",

fields: [

{

name: "caption",

type: "string",

title: "Bildunterschrift",

options: {

isHighlighted: true,

},

},

{

name: "fullscreen",

type: "boolean",

title: "Vollformat",

initialValue: false,

options: {

layout: "checkbox",

isHighlighted: true,

},

},

],

},

],

fieldset: "assets",

preview: {

select: {

title: "asset.originalFilename",

},

},

},

C

Untitled

Hey, thank you for the continuous support and this long answer!This is how my image field is structured:As you can see, I implemented your code fromI then uploaded a fresh image, which automatically results in(and, as you said, no image preview). If I put some text in the caption field, the captions is shown as Image title, but never the image filename.I’m super sorry if there is some mistake in my code or my understanding of your reply!