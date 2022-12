user L

"parts": [ { "name": "part:@sanity/base/schema", "path": "./schemas/schema" }, { "implements": "part:@sanity/base/theme/variables/override-style", "path": "./sanityOverrides.css" } ]

sanityOverrides.css

:global([class^="ArrayInput"] [class^="DefaultButton_text"])::after { content: ' item'; }

This is a total hack, and it doesn't actually get rid of the word Add, but you could provide additional text to the button with this:Add a style override to your sanity.json file so it contains something like:Then, in, you could do something like:It's ugly, but it does let you add to the button text (to prepend "Add"). Not battle tested. I'm sure there's a method using JavaScript that is not only cleaner, but lets you remove the word Add.