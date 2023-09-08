How to fetch data from an external API for a custom component in Sanity.io.

{ title: 'Async List', name: 'asyncList', type: 'string', options: { list: [], // <-- list must be an empty array initially to avoid errors url: '', // <-- the url you want to fetch formatResponse: (data) => {} // <-- a function to transform the data to match the schema requirements: { title, value } }, components: { input: AsyncListInput } } //input component import {useState, useEffect} from 'react' export const AsyncListInput = (props) => { const [listItems, setListItems] = useState([]) const {schemaType, renderDefault} = props const {options} = schemaType const {url, formatResponse} = options useEffect(() => { const getListItems = () => fetch(url) .then((res) => res.json()) .then(formatResponse) .then(setListItems) getListItems() }, [url, formatResponse]) return renderDefault({ ...props, schemaType: {...schemaType, options: {...options, list: listItems}}, }) } //general usage { name: 'catBreed', title: 'Cat Breed', type: 'asyncList', options: { url: '<https://catfact.ninja/breeds>', // <-- the url you want to fetch formatResponse: (json) => // <-- a function to transform the data to match the schema requirements json.data.map(({breed}) => ({ title: breed, value: breed.toLowerCase().split(' ').join('-'), })), } }