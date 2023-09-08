How to fetch data from an external API for a custom component in Sanity.io.

{
title: 'Async List',
name: 'asyncList',
type: 'string',
options: {
list: [], // <-- list must be an empty array initially to avoid errors
url: '', // <-- the url you want to fetch
formatResponse: (data) => {} // <-- a function to transform the data to match the schema requirements: { title, value }
},
components: {
input: AsyncListInput
}
}
//input component
import {useState, useEffect} from 'react'
export const AsyncListInput = (props) => {
const [listItems, setListItems] = useState([])
const {schemaType, renderDefault} = props
const {options} = schemaType
const {url, formatResponse} = options
useEffect(() => {
const getListItems = () =>
fetch(url)
.then((res) => res.json())
.then(formatResponse)
.then(setListItems)
getListItems()
}, [url, formatResponse])
return renderDefault({
...props,
schemaType: {...schemaType, options: {...options, list: listItems}},
})
}
//general usage
{
name: 'catBreed',
title: 'Cat Breed',
type: 'asyncList',
options: {
url: '<https://catfact.ninja/breeds>', // <-- the url you want to fetch
formatResponse: (json) => // <-- a function to transform the data to match the schema requirements
json.data.map(({breed}) => ({
title: breed,
value: breed.toLowerCase().split(' ').join('-'),
})),
}
}