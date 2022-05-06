Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Generate an Image URL Using Auto=Format

6 replies
Last updated: May 6, 2022

Hi, quick question:when generating a url for my images in the front-end there’s the option to use 

auto=format
to automatically use 
webp
as image format if the browser supports it. is there a way to specify a fallback format (eg i want to use 
jpg
if the original image file is uploaded as 
png
) if the browser doesn’t?

May 5, 2022, 12:12 PM

Nah. If you want to use JPG because your image doesn’t need transparency, upload it as JPG in the first place instead of PNG. 🙂 The tool cannot know whether you need the transparency or not, and there is no argument to enforce a format as far as I know.

May 5, 2022, 12:13 PM

you can force formats with the urlBuilder

$urlFor(image.asset).format('jpg')
and a lot of clients just want to be able to upload images no matter the format. transparency doesn’t matter in most cases. (but i would generally agree
🙂)

May 5, 2022, 12:34 PM

Oh that's neat, I forgot about the URL builder. I wasn't aware, apologies. Thanks Bastian! ❤️

May 5, 2022, 12:48 PM

Not that I am aware of

user U
, no. Outside of the 
auto
or 
fm
URL parameters there isn't anything like what you are asking for to my knowledge.

May 5, 2022, 11:22 PM

You may be able to handle this depending on use case through client side logical conditionals, but this is not ideal from what you are seemingly looking for 🙇‍♂️

May 5, 2022, 11:28 PM

it probably doesn’t even matter anyway. the 2.5 people still using a browser that doesnt support webgl probably have different problems than downloading 200kb more because they are being served a PNG instead of a JPG… 😄 thanks

May 6, 2022, 10:09 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.