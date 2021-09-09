How to get referenced document attributes in a custom block serializer

Had the time to inspect the raw fields, in my case the raw body of the blogpost where the mux.video is embedded. I see this in graphql:

{

“_key”: “d4379ae7d5dd”,

“_type”: “mux.video”,

“asset”: {

“_ref”: “29e883f1-21bb-44ff-ab79-d84a04169c0b”

}

}



the _ref is exactly the ID i get in my serializer. But what to do with that? The expanded attribtues for this vid are in a different structure in graphql where no ID matches:



“video”: {

“asset”: {

“playbackId”: “a01Q5yI6RIQjV1MkobmASWbH8BKpxihKsSHp8ZBdyK5A”,

“thumbTime”: 0,

“_key”: null,

“assetId”: “2daMSf5936Y6fTuORL298HLtwfEjmStABjrriVoLR7Y”,

“_type”: “mux.videoAsset”,

“status”: “ready”

},

“_rawAsset”: {

“_ref”: “-d974861b-cac9-5f8b-a158-59418996435c”

}

},

“_id”: “d970338c-1ebb-4f88-b9b4-cec9615c7e63"



So i still dont have the chance to get the important attribtutes for my renderer when using mux.video directly in portableText. I cant be the only one trying this

🙂