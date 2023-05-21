import YouTubeEmbed from "./YouTubeEmbed"; import getYouTubeID from "get-youtube-id"; export const RichTextComponents = { types: { image: ({ value }: any) => { return ( <div className="relative w-full h-96 m-10 mx-auto"> <Image className="object-contain" src={urlFor(value).url()} alt="Blog Post Image" fill /> </div> ); }, youtube: ({ value }: any) => { const id = getYouTubeID(value.url); return id ? <YouTubeEmbed id={id} /> : null; }, },

<YouTubeEmbed id={id} />

import React from "react"; type YouTubeEmbedProps = { id: string; }; const YouTubeEmbed: React.FC<YouTubeEmbedProps> = ({ id }) => ( <div className="youtube-player mt-8 mb-8 justify-center flex"> <iframe width="560" height="315" src={`<https://www.youtube.com/embed/${id}>`} title="YouTube video player" frameBorder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowFullScreen ></iframe> </div> ); export default YouTubeEmbed;

Hi, while using NextJS with sanity I am facing performance issue as I add YouTube video in sanity text editor and then render it on website using ReactPortable Text Package.In RichComponents.tsx file I rendering video like this:is a custom component that I have created// YouTubeEmbed.tsx