I have a groq query that works as I need it to but I’m wondering if there is a nicer way to organise it. I have an object to create a group of insights with various options for filtering such as insight type, category etc. Currently I’m using the

select

"insights": select( order == "asc" => select( defined(insightType) => select( filter == "past" => *[_type == ^.insightType && now() > date]|order(date asc), filter == "future" => *[_type == ^.insightType && now() < date]|order(date asc), !defined(filter) => *[_type == ^.insightType]|order(date asc) ) ...other options ) order == "desc" => select( ...desc options ) )

function to select the appropriate query string but as I extend the options I’m ending up with more and more nested selects. Here is a reduced example;Does anyone have any suggestions for a neater way of doing this?