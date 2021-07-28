How to Neatly Organize GROQ Queries
I have a groq query that works as I need it to but I’m wondering if there is a nicer way to organise it. I have an object to create a group of insights with various options for filtering such as insight type, category etc. Currently I’m using the
selectfunction to select the appropriate query string but as I extend the options I’m ending up with more and more nested selects. Here is a reduced example;
Does anyone have any suggestions for a neater way of doing this?
"insights": select( order == "asc" => select( defined(insightType) => select( filter == "past" => *[_type == ^.insightType && now() > date]|order(date asc), filter == "future" => *[_type == ^.insightType && now() < date]|order(date asc), !defined(filter) => *[_type == ^.insightType]|order(date asc) ) ...other options ) order == "desc" => select( ...desc options ) )
Jul 28, 2021, 8:46 AM
I think this is a pretty clean way to build queries, actually, but I can see how it might get unwieldy.
One way you can potentially improve it (for a slight performance hit, potentially) is to move more stuff into the inner queries. For example, the above could be written:
Unfortunately, the same trick cannot be used to refactor
"insights": select( order == "asc" => select( defined(insightType) => *[_type == ^.insightType && select( filter == "past" => now() > date, filter == "future" => now() < date, true ) ] | order(date) ...other options ) order == "desc" => ... )
order(), because it does not accept arbitrary expressions (yet). But you could use JavaScript fragments for that, e.g.:
Here,
"insights": select( select( defined(insightType) => *[_type == ^.insightType && select( filter == "past" => now() > date, filter == "future" => now() < date, true ) ] | order(date ${direction}) ) )
${direction}must be either
ascor
desc.
Jul 28, 2021, 8:56 AM
Cool, thanks for the suggestions.
Jul 28, 2021, 9:01 AM
