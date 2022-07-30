user A

+ Add Item

Helloanother question (I am trying to replicate your question): Would you like the preview to be only the icon or would you like to have an additional icon next to a preview of the uploaded `img`/`video`?There are different ways to do so, and the schema you shared is about both as far as I can see…You can specify an icon in the `img`/`video` schemas, which will then be displayed in the options in(see pic) or add an icon in the preview of the array in the Media section.