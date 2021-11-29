Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to read and write to a Sanity Content Lake via tokens

6 replies
Last updated: Nov 29, 2021
How do i 
read
and 
write
to my content lake via tokens. I am Not using Sanity Studio, but from my own application i want to read and write data. Do i have to shape my data in GRAQ way, or is it simple 
JSON
object 
Post
?
Nov 27, 2021, 4:37 PM
Hi Dev-Thoughts. You can use the http API to send JSON objects (along with your token) that represent the changes you want to make. Those get sent to a url that each project has ready to accept changes to your data. Here's some examples of the format you send the JSON in: https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-patches . As far as the token goes, you send it along with your request in the headers, so for example using axios I usually do something like this:
const options = {
    url: `https://${projectId}.<http://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/mutate/production|api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/data/mutate/production>`,
    method: 'post',
    data: myChangesArePatchesInHere,
    headers: {
      'Content-type': 'application/json',
      'Authorization': `Bearer ${token}`
    }
};

let data = await axios.request(options) ...
Or, you can use one of the
client libraries , which each have a syntax of their own, and can incorporate GROQ queries if needed. For the token there, (for the JavaScript client anyway) you pass your token into a new instance of the client object, and then use that client instance to operate on your data: https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client#api
Nov 27, 2021, 5:46 PM
Thank you
user U
this is useful for me. Though i wonder, when i will 
post
a small object
{
  blog Name: ....
  Des: ...
  Date:...
}
to the content lake where will it store or how will i pull back? For example with Sanity studio i can see my block post etc. How can i simply 
fetch
back then object i write to Content lake?
Nov 27, 2021, 7:05 PM
Hi - so, I think am getting your question, but let me know if not. Your data will end up "in" the studio as if you had entered it there. So, for example, if you have defined in your schema a document type called 
Foods
and you add a food with the title "Pizza" through an HTTP request, a new 
Food
called "pizza" will pop right into view on your studio.
If you mean how can you get data back immediately after you make the request, you can add query parameters to configure what is returned to you as a result of your post/change/patch, the details of that are here:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations#ac77879076d4 . By default I believe you will always be returned a transaction which will have an id that you can query later through the history API to get the details if needed.
In the end, your Content Lake is your content lake and you can pull and push data to it in many different ways! The studio makes it easy to get the structure of things going, and then have a solid foundation to build additional CRUD on.
Nov 27, 2021, 7:45 PM
Yes, your answer is something i am trying to understand. 🙂
So if i understood right. I do need to have predefined schema in Sanity Studio to be able to 
write, read, delete
from somewhere else?
Nov 28, 2021, 12:40 PM
Hi - well, yes, ideally. Technically speaking, however, if you have the token you can write to your dataset even if the schema doesn't match. It will just show up as an unknown field in your studio. For example, let's say I have some code that for some reason adds a value for a field called 
price
on my pizza document, even though I have not yet created the field in my schema. When I visit that document in the studio it will notify me that there is a field with data that isn't in the schema. I can then add it to the schema in my studio code, and it will be accessible and "normal" like all the other data, or I could delete the value in the studio.
Nov 28, 2021, 2:07 PM
This is making sense now for me, i have started to implement the get request and play with project. Thank you
user U
Nov 29, 2021, 3:12 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.