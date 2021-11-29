How to read and write to a Sanity Content Lake via tokens

price

Hi - well, yes, ideally. Technically speaking, however, if you have the token you can write to your dataset even if the schema doesn't match. It will just show up as an unknown field in your studio. For example, let's say I have some code that for some reason adds a value for a field calledon my pizza document, even though I have not yet created the field in my schema. When I visit that document in the studio it will notify me that there is a field with data that isn't in the schema. I can then add it to the schema in my studio code, and it will be accessible and "normal" like all the other data, or I could delete the value in the studio.