How to reference a Sanity account user as an "author" for a document.

import { studioClient } from "./studioClient" import cq from 'concurrent-queue' import userStore from 'part:@sanity/base/user' // Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity let queue = cq().limit({ concurrency: 2 }).process(function (task) { return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000) }) }) const createUserDocuments = async () => { const allUsers = await studioClient .fetch(`*[_id in path('_.groups.*')].members[@ != 'everyone']`) .then(res => userStore.getUsers(res)) .then(users => users.filter(user => user.isCurrentUser)) for (const user of allUsers){ const doc = { _type: 'person', _id: user.id, name: user.displayName, //other fields you have in your schema } queue(doc).then(async () => { //create the doc via the client studioClient.create(doc) .then(updatedDoc => { console.log(`Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:${updatedDoc._id}`) }) .catch((err) => { console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message) }) }) } } createUserDocuments() // execute this script by running // $ sanity exec ./path-to-your-script --withUserToken --mock-browser-env