studio:components

export default defineConfig({ ...everything else of your config... xxx: { ... last previous config block, like plugins at outer level }, studio: { components: { layout: CustomLayout, }, }, })

...I've gone even a bit farther on this for v3 then, taking out my direct inclusion of sanity in package.json, rm node_modules and package-lock.json, and starting again. The patch continues to work, and stops working if I comment it out of config.sanity.ts.Is it true for both of you that the problem seems to be the import of LayoutProps or StudioProvider failing in the file where CustomLayout is defined? But that's what the test I made here should have validated, as it shows what we expect, that the core sanity module which defines these would be present whether you specified it or not.The other possibility that occurs to me, if the imports aren't actually a problem, is whether theblock is added into your sanity.config.t/js file in the effective place. That would be at the top level of defineConfig there, as follows below.You don't need to put it last, but that will help assure it comes at the outer level within the define.A bit of a mystery, and it's always a bit uncomfortable working around things we can't easily touch, isn't it, but then you'll let me knowClive