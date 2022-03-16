Skip to content
How to Render an Image From an Array For a Document?

Last updated: Mar 16, 2022

Is there a way to render an image from an array you are using as the media preview for that document? If I could for example get the first image (blue square) to be the preview?

Mar 16, 2022, 1:54 PM

Think 

media: imagesVariant.0.image
should work

Mar 16, 2022, 1:58 PM

Ah, se der ja. Tusen takk, Tarje!

Mar 16, 2022, 2:06 PM

Bare hyggelig! :-)

Mar 16, 2022, 2:22 PM

