*[_type == "category"]{ _id, title, "post": *[_type == "post" && category._id == ^.categories._ref] }

I am trying to get all post that are in a category. The code above is retrieving all categories as expected. and from the post key I am getting date. The problem is that the post key is showing all post regardless if they are in the category. I only want it to show the post in that category. Is there a way to do this. I am using the default blog schema