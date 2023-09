hello, I am working on nextjs+ embeded Sanity. I came across a problem. I have a Review component. On button click I want to send a request to sanity to create new review document. And here is the issue. I can only send a request if token is added directly to the client. If I add token to my .env file I get error that I don't have permission. Any ideas what to do in this case? I use Nextjs with app directory