Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Set Aspect Ratios on Images?

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 7, 2020

Hey, quick one - is there anyway I can get info about the dimensions of image that are being uploaded? Want to use them to set some aspect ratio styling. Thanks!

Sep 7, 2020, 5:03 PM

Hey Callum, that information is stored in the image asset object under 

metadata.dimensions
. You can query it like this for example:
*[_type == "post"] {
  _id,
  "image":image.asset-&gt;
  {
    "dimensions": metadata.dimensions
  }
}

Sep 7, 2020, 5:08 PM

Great thank you! My images are somewhat more nested than that but will see if I can get it to work

Sep 7, 2020, 6:24 PM

Let me know if you need any help navigating the nesting 🙂

Sep 7, 2020, 6:42 PM

Got there in the end just took a bit of groq revision 😅 – thanks again!

Sep 7, 2020, 7:14 PM

Awesome - and we approve of groq revisions 🤓

Sep 7, 2020, 7:17 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.