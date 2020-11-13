How to set studio hostname via API?

Hi Markus, if you’re comfortable using the HTTP API, you could try setting your studio hostname that way:



curl --request PATCH '<https://api.sanity.io/v1/projects/><projectId>' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "studioHost": "<hostname>" }'

sanity debug --secrets

sanity versions

To get the token, you can runin the CLI and use the auth token listed in the output.As for why it's not working with the deploy command, I'm not sure but it's something we'll investigate. Are you on the latest version ()?