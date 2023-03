Hello fellow devs, upon doing either npm run build or yarn build i have come across this error, Cannot read properties of null (reading 'mainImage'). How can I tackle this issue? I would appreciate any form of help. Thank you. Ill be attaching the screenshots. First one is page.tsx at '*[project]/app/(user)/post/[slug]/page.tsx*', the error originated from line 53. Second one is post.tsx at '*[project]/schemas/post.ts*', where the type of the field is defined. Third image provides an high level view of the project along with the caught error message in the terminal.