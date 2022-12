*[_type == "navigation"] { items[] { // Can I "slugify" the "title"? "slug": coalesce(page->slug.current, title), children[] { "slug": page->slug.current, } } }

Hey all, is it possible to transform the output of a string (inside GROQ)? I’m building a nav schema which is an array of parent, child references. Parent references are optional and I’m falling back to the title specified as the base “slug” for children.Trying to achieve something like this…Happy to “slugify” the value returned for slug but was just wondering about the possibility of doing this inside GROQ itself