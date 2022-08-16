How to Trigger Some Code when a Navigation Event Occurs
5 replies
Last updated: Aug 16, 2022
O
I stumbled across a reference to
part:@sanity/base/router/onNavigatein the docs, and was wondering how can we trigger some code each time a navigation event occurs, e.g. a user changes to a new page, and ideally if we can get the document that the user has navigated to (if there is one)
Aug 10, 2022, 1:04 PM
R
Interesting question! What sort of code are you trying to run?
I'm not actually sure you can use the router in that way, but it may be worth it to check out the docs on it
here .
I'm not actually sure you can use the router in that way, but it may be worth it to check out the docs on it
here .
Aug 10, 2022, 3:56 PM
O
We might be going about this completely wrong, but one of the gripes out content team has is that the
So we couldnt find anywhere in the documentation that shows how to mark a field as the title which will be represented as the title of the tab, so our plan was to listen for navigation events, then if a document was loaded, we take the title field and just do basically
document.titlefor the browser tab is never in sync with the documents they're editing, so when they have 5 tabs open, they all just say "Sanity" which is ironic.
So we couldnt find anywhere in the documentation that shows how to mark a field as the title which will be represented as the title of the tab, so our plan was to listen for navigation events, then if a document was loaded, we take the title field and just do basically
document.title = props.published.titleso each time a new page/document is loaded the tab represents the name
Aug 11, 2022, 10:43 AM
R
I see! State router may work, but I'm less familiar with its implementation. A hacky sort of way to handle it would be to pass an async function to your
child()in your structure:
This particular example is for a singleton but I bet you could tweak it to work with document lists!
.child(async documentId => { const title = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $documentId].title`, { documentId, }); document.title = title; return S.document().schemaType('<your-document>').documentId('<your-document-id>'); }),
Aug 11, 2022, 3:53 PM
R
Wow. Slack made that code formatting absolutely atrocious 😅
Aug 11, 2022, 3:54 PM
O
yeah these sort of hacky ways are what we've sort of gone with lol, as it happens we've got a global custom "publish" button component which asks for confirmation first, so when that component mounts/unmounts it takes the title prop which is provided and uses that, downside is it only works on the form view and not general navigating through other menus etc
Aug 16, 2022, 4:15 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.