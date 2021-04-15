I am currently creating a new starter template and want to use template-values for presetting some stuff. There are also urls in my template values. Unfortunately after replacing the values these are shown as encoded string. Is there any trick to solve this?

e.g.





<https://sanity>...

https:&#x2F;&#x2F;sanity-...

sanity-template build --template-values template-values-development.json

will become:This happens when running: