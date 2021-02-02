Pricing update: Free users
i can't delete any documents from my studio right now 🤔 when i click delete, nothing happens, not even a console error

Last updated: Feb 2, 2021

Feb 1, 2021, 8:17 PM

I can confirm. Can you try the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl-Opt-D)?

Feb 1, 2021, 8:28 PM

keyboard shortcut is not working for me either

Feb 1, 2021, 8:31 PM

i ran 

sanity upgrade
earlier today and then ran into this issue - perhaps related?

Feb 1, 2021, 8:32 PM

Yes, it’s related to 2.3.0 as I did the same.

Feb 1, 2021, 8:33 PM

Is it urgent that you delete the document? If so, you could use the API CLI.

Feb 1, 2021, 8:34 PM

thanks

user A
, it's not urgent, but good to know deleting via CLI should still work for now

Feb 1, 2021, 8:36 PM

Same happened just to me. Anyone aware of it already

user G
user Y
?

Feb 1, 2021, 9:28 PM

user E
I submitted an issue on GitHub.

Feb 1, 2021, 9:29 PM

user A
Great! Thanks! 😊

Feb 1, 2021, 9:31 PM

@sanity/desk-tool
was just updated to 2.3.1, which fixes this issue.

Feb 1, 2021, 11:39 PM

Thanks!

Feb 2, 2021, 7:05 AM

thanks

user A
and also thanks to the sanity team for resolving this so quickly

Feb 2, 2021, 1:01 PM

