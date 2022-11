Hi Johannes, there's no built-in way to do this for now. However, you could consider customising your array functions. Here's an example that hides the Add button when a max of (1) item is reached, based on the native array component.

To implement it, in your



sanity.json

{ "implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/array/functions", "path": "./components/CustomArrayFunctions.js" }

file, add:This is the relevant component - https://gist.github.com/Grsmto/cc4db257d05898ca60a9572511fa9bcf (community contribution).Latest version of the native component for comparison: