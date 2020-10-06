Can anyone help me here? I’m trying to insert an item into an array in a custom input component but nothing happens. I’m importing PatchEvent like this,

import PatchEvent from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event'

onAction

const handleAction = (field) => { const patches = [ { path: [], type: "setIfMissing", value: [] }, { type: "insert", items: [{ _type: field.name }], path: [-1] } ] PatchEvent.from(patches) }

. And then supposedly firing in anhandler here;But the value is never updated.