I try adding indentations but it just jumps to the publish button

Hi Brian. What follows doesn’t solve your request for tab indentations, but if you only need to indent once, you could add something like this to your schema styles:





{ title: "Indented", value: "indented", blockEditor: { render: ({ children}) => <p style={{ marginLeft: "2em" }}>{children}</p> } },

import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react'; ... const serializers = { types: { block: (props) => { const { style = 'normal' } = props.node; if (style === 'indented') return <p style={{ marginLeft: "2em" }}>{props.children}</p>; return BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props); }, … }, ... }

Then on your front end (assuming you want the indents to render out), you could add to your serializer. Something like: