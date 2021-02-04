Pricing update: Free users
I try adding indentations but it just jumps to the publish button

6 replies
Last updated: Feb 4, 2021

I try adding these indentations, but when I hit tab, it just jumps to the publish button instead of indenting

Feb 2, 2021, 2:27 PM

Hi Brian, these seem to clash with the studio's own keyboard navigation. I'm checking if we have any other way to get them to work.

Feb 2, 2021, 3:02 PM

Much appreciated

Feb 2, 2021, 3:05 PM

Just got word back from our product design team. Unfortunately, it seems like we don't support them at the moment. Noting this down as a feature request.

Feb 2, 2021, 3:10 PM

Sounds good, thanks for the help!

Feb 2, 2021, 3:11 PM

Hi Brian. What follows doesn’t solve your request for tab indentations, but if you only need to indent once, you could add something like this to your schema styles:

{
  title: "Indented",
  value: "indented",
  blockEditor: {
    render: ({ children}) =&gt; &lt;p style={{ marginLeft: "2em" }}&gt;{children}&lt;/p&gt;
  }
},
Then on your front end (assuming you want the indents to render out), you could add to your serializer. Something like:


import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react';

...

const serializers = {
  types: {
    block: (props) =&gt; {
      const { style = 'normal' } = props.node;
      if (style === 'indented') return &lt;p style={{ marginLeft: "2em" }}&gt;{props.children}&lt;/p&gt;;
      return BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props);
    },
    …
  },
  ...
}

Feb 4, 2021, 4:26 PM

Ahhh that can work, thanks!

Feb 4, 2021, 5:02 PM

