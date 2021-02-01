As I had suspected, I was seriously overthinking this. My main man

user A

preview: { select: { title: 'title', content0: 'content.0.tool.title', content1: 'content.1.tool.title', content2: 'content.2.tool.title', content3: 'content.3.tool.title', }, prepare({ title, ...content }) { const subs = Object.values(content).filter(Boolean); return { title: `${title}`, subtitle: subs.join(', '), } } }

saved the day on this one, and really helped me to find the solution. It was much simpler than I thought. Thanks a bunch for that, Man!It’s in the docs, and I wasn’t seeing things clearly.Solution is:Thanks again, Geoff! I really do appreciate it!