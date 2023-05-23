Skip to content
Click, edit, done: Introducing Visual Editing Powered by Sanity and Vercel
Implementing a filter action in the Documents List Pane in Sanity.io

3 replies
Last updated: May 23, 2023
👋 I was wondering if there's a way to implement a filter action in the Documents List Pane? (Same place as the "Sort by Title" Action and the like). I know that you can create a "folder" and group them by GROQ filter like "Posts By Category". But the UX feels kinda subpar.If anyone has any pointer, it'd would be greatly appreciated.
May 22, 2023, 12:57 PM
No, this isn’t a possibility but the latest version of the Studio does add a search field to the top of lists to type in your own filter.
May 22, 2023, 5:26 PM
user M
, hmm, if what you are asking is whether you can filter an 
S.documentList()
, I think that's pretty possible as I've been using it hard lately 🙂
Here's a v3 doc page at a point where it's showing you how to do this. What they're making overall builds on this, but the Groq params-filtered lists are right here:


https://www.sanity.io/docs/dynamically-group-list-items-with-a-groq-filter#e0c103debf81
Hope that helps, and that I didn't get the wrong end of the stick here! Things move fast in help-land, so any of us can do that :)
May 22, 2023, 11:57 PM
Yeah, I know we can manually create a grouping. But I was looking for a way to filter it through the dropdown action list at the top. Which sadly is not possible right now. Thanks a bunch anyway 🙌 . Appreciated
May 23, 2023, 3:30 AM

