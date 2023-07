Integrating Gatsby with Sanity and querying with GROQ

🌝

Hi Sanity! I was into my newwhen I discoveredI started a Sanity project fromscratch, as I wanted to play around and understand everything in detail first, which I did, it is fun, making a few content modelling. Now, I would like to make the link between the Sanity studio and Gatsby, enablingwatchmode for instance and all the good stuff in the same philosophy of understanding what I am doing and how it actually works. I have tried the example-company-website-gatsby-sanity-combo : it's working beautifully but there is plenty of unwanted things that comes with it and I already have a existing Gatsby project that is specific. Same thing for the or the portofolio , the portfolio-preview-poc , the startup-starter-kit or the sanity-template-gatsby-blog that comes with everything set (Netlify): very nice but already orientated sets. I would like to have more information to understand the choices that I can possibly make in that setting (what they mean for the future of the project)So I think that what I want (e.g. a step-by-step information on that setup between existing Gatsby and existing Sanity) will be around theof the gatsby-source-sanity . Am I wrong?With just focusing on this plugin, am I missing anything of the cool features somewhere?If so what are the possibilities?Is this plugin the most efficient choice?Regarding this plugin, it seems that everything comes around the GraphQL API, which is what brought me to Sanity originally.But now I understand that Sanity has historically build around GROQ, so I would like to know if it is possible to query in GROQ from Gatsby and how with this plugin.It seems that to query with GROQ you must deal not with this pluginbut with the javascript client described here . Is that it?I think that GROQ is more efficient than GraphQL at build time: am I wrong?Thanks in advance for your precious help